Stonebwoy has joined the online campaign against the rampant Galamsey activities in Ghana

The dancehall musician shared a performance video of his song Greedy Men and called out the Ghanaian leaders for their inability to fight the ongoing canker

Stonebwoy received praise from some Ghanaians on social media, who lauded him for joining the fight against Galamsey

Reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy has become the latest high-profile figure to join the youth in the ongoing fight against illegal mining activities in Ghana.

The issue of illegal mining, otherwise known as Galamsey in local circles, has become a national focus in recent weeks, igniting a series of demonstrations that led to the arrest of some Democracy Hub group members at the 37 Roundabout.

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy criticises Ghanaian leaders as he joins Galamsey fight. Photo source: @stonebwoy

Stonebwoy joins the Galamsey fight

Stonebwoy took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the video of himself performing his 2021 hit single, Greedy Men, at the Global Citizen concert, which speaks against Galamsey activities.

The dancehall musician, who recently travelled to the U.S. for a panel discussion at Howard University in Washington D.C., expressed his dissatisfaction with the rampant illegal mining activities that have become a national issue in Ghana.

In the caption of the social media post, BHIM Nation leader Stonebwoy quoted a line from the Greedy Men song and called out Ghanaian leaders for failing to address the ongoing issue.

The Jejereje hitmaker wrote:

“Think About The Future Children, What Kinda Legacy You Leaving for them. Selling And Destroying Generational Wealth And The People Are Suffering.”

Check out Stonebwoy's social media post below:

Reactions to Stonebwoy's social media post

Stonebwoy's social media post triggered positive reactions from many Ghanaians on social media, who applauded him for joining the online campaign against Galamsey. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

@OmarTog055 commented:

"Now I get respect for you. We dey together🫡🫡."

@AkosuaSerwaaJua commented:

"Your aura of fighting for the youth through your music is unmatched. You’re the real hero and the youth king 👑 😻."

@MathigoW commented:

"STONEBWOY IS THE VOICE OF THE PEOPLE🇬🇭❤️."

@RaphaelTornyo commented:

"Pure.. you always advocate for the mother Ghana through your music, the records are there."

@Tunchigudah commented:

"Always sending messages trough his music but because of the hate they have for him they don’t even pay attention to the lyrics ❤️❤️🎵🎵 yet they always blame him ..hmm."

@elniino_GH

"You’ve done your best. They didn’t support you when you dropped this beautiful song, but you’re the first person they blamed for not tweeting. Big ups, 1GAD."

Stonebwoy endorses Lasmid's Zanzibar song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy endorsed Lasmid's latest single, Zanzibar (Alubarika), calling it a masterpiece.

The dancehall musician also teased a possible collaboration on the Zanzibar (Alubarika) remix soon.

