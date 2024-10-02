Young Ghanaians got the opportunity to showcase their innovation at the just-ended Ghana Reports STEMnovation event in Accra

The event brought together inventors from second-cycle institutions to showcase their creative projects, aiming for funding opportunities

All schools received cash payments from The Ghana Report for their participation

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Independence Square in Accra came alive yesterday as young innovators gathered for the STEMnovation event, a highlight of The Ghana Report Jobs & Entrepreneurship Fair.

This groundbreaking event, organized in partnership with the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), brought together inventors from second-cycle institutions to showcase their creative projects, aiming for funding opportunities that could help transform their innovative ideas into viable solutions.

Rashida Saani says STEM education is critical for national development and must be encouraged.

Source: Original

Adib Saani, Coordinator of The Ghana Report Jobs & Entrepreneurship Fair, spoke on behalf of Rashida Saani, the CEO of The Ghana Report.

He reiterated her belief that the youth constitute most of the country’s human resource potential, emphasizing the need to leverage this advantage for national development.

According to her, public-private partnerships are crucial in addressing youth unemployment and supporting young innovators to transform their ideas into impactful solutions.

Rashida Saani also underscored the critical importance of STEM education for national development, stating that innovation in these fields could drive significant social and economic progress.

"We cannot build a prosperous future for Ghana without investing in our youth and empowering them with the tools to innovate," she said.

YEA boss said STEM key to development

Speaking at the event, Kofi Agyepong, the CEO of the Youth Employment Agency, highlighted the Agency’s commitment to providing the youth with platforms to showcase their talents.

He emphasized the importance of developing young people’s skills in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) to help solve pressing challenges in Ghana.

The event featured impressive showcases from young inventors across the country, all vying for funding to support their projects.

All schools received cash payments from The Ghana Report for their participation.

The event also saw insightful presentations from distinguished speakers, including Professor Patience Aseweh Abor and Alphonsus Doamekpor, Senior Systems and Process Engineer at ATG—Europe, who inspired the audience with their insights on STEM’s impact on the economy.

Two KTI students showcase wind turbine

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of two students of the Kumasi Technical Institute showcasing their innovation has gone viral.

The duo, who have a smart wind turbine, explained that their decision to develop such a device stems from the desire to improve electricity generation.

Many people who took to the video's comment section have celebrated the duo for their innovation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh