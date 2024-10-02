A video of two students of the Kumasi Technical Institute showcasing their innovation has gone viral

The duo explained their smart wind turbine plan stemmed from the desire to improve electricity supply

Many people who took to the comments section of the video have celebrated the duo for their innovation

Two students of Kumasi Technical Institute ((KTI) are trending after a video of their newly developed smart wind turbine device went viral.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed Issahak Salisu and Abubakar Saddique testing their prototype design by the roadside.

Two KTI students design a smart wind turbine and open up on how it works in a trending video. Photo credit: @goods_me/TikTok

Speaking on the design, Salisu explained that the smart wind turbine was developed to harness wind from moving vehicles to produce electricity.

Talking about the design, he explained that they identified electricity generation as a problem in the country, hence the need to design a device that can harness the wind to produce power.

Salisu explained that the device would generate enough voltage to power streetlights and appliances.

When quizzed about what kind of support they would need in their chosen field, the students remarked that funding would be necessary to support their desire to be innovators.

"We are students of Kumasi Technical Institute so you can reach out to our school in that regard if you want to help us."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3,000 likes and more than 300 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend the KTI students

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have celebrated the two boys for being innovative.

Genius Pious reacted:

"The essence and results of stem education in Ghana!!! Seriously the Npp government is doing prettily great in our education system."

EmaxFX stated:

"Nice project, but the wind on our highways is not enough to produce such energy"

General added:

"This is the type of education Ghana needed to have introduced years ago but not to find x and y in an equation. Drawing a mosquito and naming its part etc. #STEMNOVATION"

Ken Ba kwabena Mafia added:

"This STEM curriculum is really going to change a lot in Ghana . This Education minister should be at the ministry for a long time to effect this change properly."

Ashesi graduate designs cataract app

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a graduate of Ashesi University had also designed an application to help people check for cataracts.

Nicole Nanka Bruce said the increase in blindness was an influencing factor in her development of an AI-powered screening app.

She explained that this app was intended to be cheaper and more effective at detecting late-stage cataracts among citizens.

