A group of innovative students from the Dabokpa Technical School in Tamale have successfully developed a variation of the traditional tricycle, commonly known as 'Pragyia' or 'Yellow Yellow'.

The students built their version of the tricycle by modifying Chinese-produced ones into electric-powered vehicles.

The project was embarked on to address the rising demand for eco-friendly and cost-effective transportation solutions in Ghana.

This marks a significant step toward sustainable transportation, amid the growing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions and curbing the country's dependency on fossil fuels.

Unlike conventional tricycles, these electric tricycles do not run on petrol or diesel. They are also said to be cheaper.

Netizens hail Tamale TVET students

Many netizens who saw the post were impressed and took to the comments section to hail the students.

"This is incredible achievement that needs to trends. Where's the school located? Any help."

"Wow amazing."

"Nice."

"This is very innovative."

"KNUST automobile engineering students logged out."

"God bless Education Minister for the gradual change in our educational sector. Chew and pour must be a thing of the past. I would love the education minister to continue his good works irrespective of the political party in power. God bless Ghana. We will get there soon."

