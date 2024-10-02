Presidency Gives Health Update On Nana Bediatuo Asante Amid Death Rumours: “Admitted To Hospital"
The presidency has said Nana Bediatuo Asante, Executive Secretary to President Akufo-Addo, is receiving medical treatment in the US after falling ill during official duties.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
This update comes after rumours of Asante's death.
According to the statement, doctors are attending to the newly appointed Ambassador-at-Large, who is expected to recover soon.
Asaase news reported that the presidency also requested continued prayers and support for Asante and his family during this health challenge.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.