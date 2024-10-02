The presidency has said Nana Bediatuo Asante, Executive Secretary to President Akufo-Addo, is receiving medical treatment in the US after falling ill during official duties.

This update comes after rumours of Asante's death.

Nana Bediatuo Asante is the Executive Secretary of the President

According to the statement, doctors are attending to the newly appointed Ambassador-at-Large, who is expected to recover soon.

Asaase news reported that the presidency also requested continued prayers and support for Asante and his family during this health challenge.

