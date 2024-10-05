Ghana's government has urged Ghanaian nationals in Lebanon to return home amidst the invasion of Lebanon by Israeli forces

There are concerns Israel may soon launch a full-scale ground operation in Lebanon, which could lead to more loss of lives and destruction of property

Already, thousands of African migrants in Lebanon have been left stranded after their Lebanese employers fled without them

Ghana's government has urged nationals in Lebanon to return home via available flights.

This was contained in a press release by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration dated Friday, October 4, 2024.

Government says all Ghanaians caught up in the crisis should return home immediately.

Source: Getty Images

The release is in response to the escalating crisis in Lebanon following Israel’s attack on the country.

Ongoing airstrikes have left over one million people displaced, many of them being African migrants who worked in Lebanon as domestic workers.

There are concerns Israel may soon launch a full-scale ground operation in Lebanon, which could lead to more loss of lives and destruction of property.

The government of Ghana, expressing grave worry about the situation, have urged Ghanaian migrants to return home immediately.

It was noted that migrants who do not have complete documentation should contact either the Ghanaian embassy in Cairo, Egypt or the Honorary Consulate in Beirut for assistance.

The measures are aimed at securing the safety and well-being of Ghanaian nationals amidst Lebanon’s growing instability.

Meanwhile, the international community has been monitoring the situation closely and is working to provide humanitarian support to those displaced by the conflict.

Ghanaians refuse to leave Israel aid Gaza war

Despite the escalating situation in the Middle East triggered by Hamas' attack on Israel, Ghanaians living in Israel say they don't want to be evacuated.

The calls for evacuation were suggested by Ghanaians on social media when news broke that Hamas, a group regarded as a pro-Palestine terrorist group, infiltrated Israel, entered Israeli homes and killed about 800 civilians.

Hours after the attack on the Jewish state, a reprisal attack was launched on Palestine in what Israel promised would be severe and far-reaching.

Despite the situation in the Middle East, some Ghanaians living in Israel have said they do not want to leave the country.

On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, Seth Cudjoe, a Ghanaian living in Israel, told Accra-based Joy News that he prefers to stay in the country with his newborn despite the full-scale war that has been triggered between Palestine and Israel.

Duncan-Williams slammed for praying for Israel

YEN.com.gh reported that Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams of Action Chapel International ministry declared support for Israel amid its attacks on Palestinian territories.

In a sermon on October 15, 2023, Duncan-Williams asked his congregation to pray for Israel as a nation following its response to a terror attack.

During the service, as the prayers were said, the flag of Israel was emblazoned on the giant screen behind him.

However, his action did not please many Ghanaians who disagreed with Israel’s invasion of Gaza and another Palestinian territory.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh