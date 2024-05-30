Piesie Esther Prays For Ghanaian Fans From Israel As She Tours Historic Christian Site, Fans React
- Piesie Esther is currently on a pilgrimage to Israel, embarking on a faith journey
- Videos posted by the gospel singer have sparked mixed reactions online from Ghanain fans
- Some fans are excited to join the gospel star's journey by faith, while others have raised concerns about the choice of holiday spot
Ghanian gospel singer Piesie Esther is currently on a pilgrimage in Israel ahead of her summer worship event in Toronto.
The musician announced her performance in Israel on May 27, asking fans to join her journey of faith and send their prayer requests.
Footage from her trip has popped up online, sparking mixed reactions.
Piesie Esther prays for Ghana from Israel
Piesie Esther promised her fans that she would document her journey through Israel's top religious sites, including the Garden of Gethsemane.
In a video shared by the singer who almost won Artiste of the Year over Black Sherif, she relished the opportunity to see the site where Jesus appeared to Peter in Galilee.
"As I stand by the river where Jesus appeared to Peter after his resurrection and ate fish with him. I pray for you that this year you shall feast with great men," the singer said as she posted her escapades from Israel online.
Her post has sparked mixed reactions online. While some fans hailed her for embarking on the journey, others bashed her for choosing Israel as her tourism destination amidst growing accusations of its war crimes.
Netizens react to Piesie Esther's Israel tour
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Piesie Esther's pilgrimage.
gospelasante7 said:
I love ❤️❤️ your motivation
facesbyapreba wrote:
The wonders of God. Imagine Jesus standing exactly where you are standing. Total healing I receive it in Jesus name
the_dailyfoodieee noted:
Really enjoy these videos, thank you mama. Please remember me in your prayers whilst on this journey
Piesie Esther partners Serwaa Amihere to surprise kids with special needs
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Piesie Esther and Serwaa Amihere had spent some quality time with kids from the Dzorwulu Special School.
Serwaa Amihere and gospel singer Piesie Esther donated items to the school and used the opportunity to entertain the staff and children with special needs.
