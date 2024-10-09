Nana Kwame Bediako has confessed his love for 22-year-old Ghanaian musician Black Sherif

This comes after his recent encounter with the musician's hometown, Konongo Zongo, Ashanti Region

A video of Cheddar exploring Black Sherif's hometown with the musician's folks has popped up on social media

The Leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, recently took his campaign to the Ashanti region.

The presidential aspirant for the upcoming elections ramped up his constituency tour after unveiling his running mate.

Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Cheddar, reportedly meets Black Sherif's mother in Konongo Zongo. Photo source: Facebook/NKB, Facebook/OGFarouk

Cheddar's Ashanti Regional campaign tour stopped at Konongo Zongo, where he interacted with the electorates.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the leader of the New Force Party was seen interacting with the electorates in the town, which boasts several stars, including Black Sherif.

Cheddar leveraged the opportunity to express his love for Black Sherif, calling him one of his favourite artistes in the world.

In the video, the presidential aspirant was spotted with a woman who was reported to be Black Sherif's mother.

Fans react to Cheddar's campaign

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Cheddar's stint in Konongo Zongo.

ty_1gad said:

"They wey I pray give am gidigidi eh , but chale them old women and old men go disgrace am piiiiin 😂😂"

himself_r.e.m.yboyy wrote:

"He go take but no be Rydee small time cheddar small time"

akpmosaic remarked:

"Our mothers and fathers and grandparents would spoil the vote inside give Cheddar 😢"

j.u.n.i.o.r.aj noted:

"people dey talk, so you too you dey talk some. He come so settings for you before? Or edey pain you say he get money?"

ryda_finesse added:

"Very true, he loves Blacko 🔥"

KK Fosu rallies for Cheddar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that highlife singer KK Fosu had vouched for Nana Kwame Bediako's New Force Movement ahead of the upcoming elections.

This comes after he shared his frustrations about the top two political factions, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The musician established that he could no longer support the NPP or the NDC as parties because they were "fighting for their pockets."

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

