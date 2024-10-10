Organised Labour has debunked claims that it may have been bribed to let go of its plans to strike

King Ali Awudu, the president of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers and a key member of Organised Labour, said the assertion was false and unfounded

He said Organised Labour was convinced of the government's planned measures to combat illegal mining hence there was no need for a strike anymore

Organised Labour has denied allegations that the government bribed its leadership to halt its planned nationwide strike on October 10, 2024.

The strike was to protest the government’s nonchalance towards the growing illegal mining menace and its effect on the natural environment and human lives.

However, in a sharp U-turn on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, the leadership of Organised Labour announced that the strike has been sponsored after a second meeting with President Akufo-Addo.

The leadership said Akufo-Addo had managed to convince them of its readiness to fight galamsey and hence the need to suspend the strike and monitor the government’s anti-galamsey fight.

However, some critics have not welcomed the news alleging that the union had received financial inducements to abandon the course.

Responding to these allegations, King Ali Awudu, the president of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers and a key member of Organised Labour, refuted the claims, stating that they were baseless and urging Ghanaians to disregard them.

According to him, Organised Labour’s mere threat to go on an indefinite strike has pushed the government to take certain steps it would have otherwise not taken.

He said the government has committed to revoking the legislative instruments that permit exploration and mining in forest reserves.

Awudu said the government’s recent actions to combat galamsey have been commendable and have eliminated any reason to proceed with the intended strike.

UTAG announces indefinite strike

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) is striking from today, October 10, 2024, despite Organised Labour's decision to suspend its planned strike to force government action on illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

In a referendum on October 9, the union voted to proceed with the strike across all 15 UTAG branches.

The union has instructed its members to adhere to the strike until the government formally announces a nationwide ban on all mining and prospecting activities.

The President of the University of Ghana UTAG branch, Professor Ransford Gyampo, assured that the union would be resolute.

Soldiers deployed to fight galamsey

YEN.com.gh reported that the government has deployed over 100 soldiers to mining communities in Ghana to combat illegal mining.

The soldiers are to augment the 'Operation Halt' forces already combating the many illegal mining hotspots.

