The Electoral Commission (EC) said the current voter's register is merely provisional and an audit is underway

She said the EC was committed to ensuring that an accurate and credible voter’s roll would be available on election day

Meanwhile, she reaffirmed the EC's independence and stressed the commission will not be pushed to take any actions

The Electoral Commission (EC) has admitted that the voter register for the 2024 elections contains errors and should not be considered final.

According to officials, the EC is still undertaking a mandated audit of the register to clean it up before Ghanaians go to the polls in December.

EC boss Jean Mensa says the commission is still auditing the 2024 voter's register and has urged stakeholders to be patient.

She assured concerned political parties, civil society organisations, and the general public that the EC was committed to ensuring that an accurate and credible voter’s roll would be available on election day.

The EC boss, Jean Mensa, made these assurances at an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at the EC headquarters in Accra.

She explained that the current version of the voter’s register is provisional, and members of the general public would be given the opportunity to raise claims and objections to the register during the voter’s register exhibition process.

Jean Mensa replies to NDC’s concerns

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, also took the opportunity to respond to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 's calls for a forensic audit of the register.

The NDC alleged that they had identified discrepancies in the voter register and called for an independent audit of it.

The political party even embarked on a nationwide street protest to demand an immediate audit of the register.

However, Jean Mensa responded to the party’s concerns, saying they were premature.

She said while their concerns were valid, the process for ensuring that the register was ready for the election was not yet over and that the party should exercise some patience while the EC finishes its mandated work.

She stated that the EC will accept all criticisms and ensure that it works with stakeholders to enhance the register’s credibility.

Jean Mensa also affirmed that it will fiercely defend its independence and integrity throughout the electioneering process despite pressure from political parties and civil society organisations.

EC makes corrections in the register

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission (EC) made a correction to the initial data on persons registered during the voter registration exercise.

The commission says 143,014 persons have been registered, but mistakes were also noted in the figures for the Upper East Region.

It explained that the figure for day three for the Upper East Region was repeated. The commission noted that the errors did not affect its total tabulation of 143,014.

The National Democratic Congress has been disputing the figures put out by the commission, according to Citi News.

Source: YEN.com.gh