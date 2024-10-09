The Electoral Commission has released the list of printing houses for the 2024 election.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The commission is set to commence the printing of notices of poll and ballot papers from Friday, October 11, 2024.

In a letter to the parties sighted by YEN.com.gh, the commission noted that the printing will take place at 8 publishing companies.

These are Secprint Ltd, Acts Commercials, Ghana Publishing Company, Buck Press, Ofankor, Innolink Limited, Fonstat Limited, Check Point Limited and Yasarko Company Limited.

In line with this, the commission asked that party agents report to the commission on October 10 for orientation, ahead of the printing of the ballots.

Source: YEN.com.gh