The New Patriotic Party running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has accused the erstwhile Mahama administration of sneaking LGBT+ content into basic school syllabus

He said the new basic school curriculum prepared by the Mahama administration contained obscene content

He said the attempt to introduce the controversial content into the curriculum was to blame for Mahama's defeat in the 2016 elections

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has alleged the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government had attempted to introduce homosexual content into the basic school curriculum.

Dr Opoku Prempeh, who was then the Education Minister, said he had discovered content in the basic school curriculum prepared by the Mahama administration which related to homosexuality.

NAPO says the Mahama administration had attempted to introduce LGBTQ+ content into basic school curriculum.

NAPO implicated the former Deputy Minister in charge of Tertiary Education, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, for spearheading the effort to draft the new curriculum.

NAPO, who made this claim at the conclusion of the Bantama Big Walk 2024 over the weekend, said the supposed new curriculum contained lessons about same-gender sexual activities for basic school pupils.

It allegedly also contained material of an incestuous nature.

He further asserted that the Mahama administration had enlisted the support of some Imams and Pastors to promote LGBTQ+ advocacy in schools and communities across the country.

"They taught schoolchildren how people of the same sex should kiss, how men should kiss other men, and how women should kiss other women.

“They even went as far as teaching how a mother could engage in sexual activities with her daughter,” NAPO claimed.

According to him, the attempt to introduce the controversial material into the country’s basic school curriculum was one reason former President John Mahama lost the 2016 presidential elections.

Proponents of anti-gay bill protest delay

Earlier, the proponents of the Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, also known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, staged a protest against what they say is the Supreme Court’s failure to hasten the ruling on the bill.

The proponents said the bill’s undue delay in final approval was unsatisfactory and reeked of a delay tactic to buy President Akufo-Addo more time to avoid assenting to the document.

According to the bill's lead sponsor, the protest was geared toward pressuring the judiciary to hasten their determination on the cases and for the president to assent to it immediately.

Pro-LGBTQ+ group protests against bill

YEN.com.gh reported that pro-LGBTQ+ protestors took over the Ghana High Commission in the UK against Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

The Bill, passed by Ghana’s parliament on Wednesday, February 28, seeks to criminalise homosexual intercourse, identity, and advocacy, among other issues.

