A board member of the National Cathedral said it is ridiculous that some Ghanaians are arguing against the payment of salary of the cathedral's staff

Dr Joyce Aryee said despite the Cathedral remaining unbuilt, the Cathdral's staff are working behind the scenes to get the project up and running

The CEO of the Cathedral, Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, also argued that the church building was more than an edifice

Dr Joyce Aryee, a member of the National Cathedral’s board of trustees, has justified the continuous payment of staff salaries despite the cathedral’s construction being halted.

She said suggestions that the staff, including the Cathedral’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, should not be paid is ridiculous.

Dr Joyce Aryee says the suggestion that the National Cathedral staff should not be paid is ridiculous.

She said just because the Cathedral has not been built does not mean that the staff who are being paid are not working to ensure that the project comes to fruition.

Dr Joyce Aryee made the comment on the sidelines of a symposium organised in collaboration with TD Jakes’ divinity school on Monday, October 14, 2024.

She said the argument that the staff of the National Cathedral are earning money for no work done is erroneous and should be disregarded.

The CEO of the Cathedral, on the other hand, stated that the construction of the cathedral goes beyond establishing the edifice.

He said when completed, the National Cathedral could bring major benefits to the country including revenue generation and exhibiting Ghana’s rich cultural tapestry to the world.

“The National Cathedral is more than a church and it includes critical national, continental and global conversations,” he said.

His statement comes amidst strong backlash against the construction of the cathedral amid an economic crisis and several other scandals that have plagued the construction of the edifice.

National Cathedral set to resume

Construction on the controversial National Cathedral project is set to resume following a September 20 meeting between the Board of Directors of the National Cathedral of Ghana and auditors from Deloitte.

The meeting was held to brief church leaders on the statutory audit report, covering the period from the project’s inception to December 31, 2020.

Chairman of the project's board, Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, announced the resumption following a statement.

Asaase News reported that Deloitte said the National Cathedral Secretariat kept up-to-date and clean financial records for the year ending December 31, 2020.

The National Cathedral’s board had authorised the audit after concerns about alleged corruption. In a statement dated Tuesday, September 24, Apostle Onyinah confirmed that the audit report is now ready, clearing the way for construction to resume.

Dumelo proposes new plan for Cathedral land

YEN.com.gh reported that actor and politician John Dumelo has proposed a new purpose for the land earmarked for the construction of the National Cathedral.

The National Cathedral project has stalled after initial investments into it by the Akufo-Addo government In a Facebook post.

Dumelo said the land would be better off as an urban farm and has thus requested for it be leased to him.

