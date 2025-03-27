The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, has given an update on the over 1,300 Electricity Company of Ghana containers that went missing from Tema saying some of them have been traced to Kpone.

Jinapor said 40 of the containers were traced to a warehouse owned by an Indian national.

The minister told TV3 News the Indian man has been arrested by national security operatives after the containers were traced.

The Indian national said the containers had been sold to him, according to the update.

Jinapor also disclosed that the containers have been transferred to a secure location.

He noted that law enforcement agencies are still investigating the case and assured that all the missing containers will be retrieved and persons responsible will face the law.

“The man indicates that those containers were sold to him last year and so that’s a matter of investigation that law enforcement agencies would ensure that the law takes its course.

“There are also reports of some other areas that they are picking intelligence, they will trace and retrieve all of them and fish out the perpetrators before the court of competent jurisdiction."

About the missing ECG containers

According to the minister, during the transition period, the outgoing Akufo-Addo administration disclosed that approximately 3,000 Electricity Company of Ghana containers were being held at the Tema Harbour due to the inability to clear them.

However, upon assuming office, the minister visited the Tema Harbour and said he was presented with a different figure of 2,500 containers, which had incurred a demurrage cost of GHS 1,500,000,000.

The discrepancy in these figures prompted him to establish an investigative committee to verify the circumstances surrounding the containers.

The committee’s report indicated that over 1,300 containers were missing.

He said criminal investigations will be launched immediately, and those responsible will undoubtedly be prosecuted.

