The Electoral Commission (EC) said the certified voter register for the 2024 general elections would be released in the first week of November.

The EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, confirmed the details at an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting held on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

Jean Mensa says the Electoral Commission will ensure that the certified voter register has no discrepancies when it is released in November 2024.

Jean Mensa stated that the Electoral Commission was fully committed to ensuring the accuracy and comprehensiveness of the voter register and is doing everything possible to ensure that all eligible voters registered in 2020, 2023, and 2024 are included in the register.

She assured stakeholders that the commission had been working assiduously to resolve any discrepancies and ensure the credibility of the final register for the 2024 elections.

Mensa said the revised PVR is a marked departure from the register presented during the exhibition exercise, as all the issues identified in the previous register have been fixed.

Meanwhile, the EC has assured the general public that it will deliver a transparent and trustworthy electoral process.

EC opens online PVR exhibition

The Electoral Commission also commenced its online re-exhibition of the provisional voters’ register on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, until Saturday, October 19, 2024.

In a statement dated October 14, 2024, the EC stated that the decision to re-exhibit the voter register stemmed from concerns about discrepancies sighted during the first exhibition.

During the IPAC meeting on October 1, 2024, the EC assured all stakeholders that the revised provisional voter’s register would be re-exhibited online for registered voters to check their details and report any discrepancies to the commission for correction.

The EC has thus encouraged voters to verify their details through the shortcode *711*51# free of charge. Voters can also check the EC website: https://ec.gov.gh.

On the EC website, registered voters are to click on the pop-up link in the bottom-right corner of the screen and enter their 10-digit voter ID number to display their registration details.

Registered voters have been advised to report any discrepancies they identify in their registration details to the EC’s District Office for correction before October 19, 2024.

EC clarifies release of PVR release date

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Electoral Commission also refuted claims that it promised to release a revised version of the 2024 voter register a week after the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) stated that the EC had promised to release a revised voter register within seven days but the commission released a statement saying the party's claims were not correct.

