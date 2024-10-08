The Electoral Commission has denied the NDC's assertion that it said it would release the revised provisional voter register in a week after the IPAC meeting

The Electoral Commission (EC) has refuted claims it promised to release a revised version of the 2024 voter register within a week after the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting.

The NDC stated that the EC promised to release a revised voter register within a week of the IPAC meeting on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

The EC says the provisional voter register will be available within two weeks after the IPAC meeting.

In a press statement dated October 8, 2024, the Electoral Commission disagreed with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) assertion.

In a statement signed by Samuel Tettey, the Deputy Chairperson in charge of operations, the EC clarified that the Commission would provide the political parties with the revised provisional voters register and upload it online within two weeks or earlier.

“Nowhere in her statement did the Chairperson indicate that the revised PVR would be made available within a week,” the EC statement read.

NDC agrees with EC to update register

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has agreed to wait for the Electoral Commission to update the provisional voter register despite its grievances.

The commission is expected to release the updated electoral roll to political parties within two weeks.

After an Inter-Party Advisory Committee meeting on October 1, the NDC further recommended an online and offline re-exhibition exercise at exhibition centres.

Daily Guide reported that the party also demanded a multi-stakeholder and interparty examination of the Electoral Commission’s IT system.

“Clearly, the vulnerabilities in the IT system of the Electoral Commission can be exploited by criminals to compromise the integrity of the December 07, 2024 elections if not addressed.”

During the IPAC meeting, the Electoral Commission admitted that the voter register for the 2024 elections contains errors and should not be considered final.

The commission assured concerned political parties, civil society organisations, and the general public that it was committed to ensuring an accurate and credible electoral roll would be available on election day.

EC releases data in provisional voter register

YEN.com.gh reported that according to data from the Electoral Commission, the provisional voter register has 18,772,795 valid voters.

The Electoral Commission data indicated that 9,690,173 of the voters are female, while 9,082,622 are male.

The Electoral Commission outlined the data at an Inter-Party Advisory Committee meeting in Accra on Tuesday, October 1.

The commission presented data showing that 708,282 new voters were added to the electoral roll.

