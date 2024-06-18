Police commenced an investigation into the death of two persons in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region.

The two incidents were recorded today, June 18, 2024, at the Wa East Education Service office and the Wa Model JHS School

Police, in a statement, urged the people of Wa to remain calm as they worked to unravel the crime

The Ghana Police Service is investigating the death of two private security personnel in Wa in the Upper West Region.

The security guards’ bodies were found on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 morning.

Police have called for calm following the deaths

Source: Getty Images

The Ghana Police Service, in a statement, said it has commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of two persons in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region.

The two bodies were found at the Wa East Education Service office and the Wa Model JHS School.

Recently, the Ghana Police Service deployed a team of experts to Bole in the Savannah Region to help unravel three mysterious deaths.

The unique team includes a crime scene management team, forensic experts and intelligence officers.

Upper West Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu said one of the deceased was hit with a stone which rendered him unconscious before the culprits slit his throat.

Police say that patrols have intensified, with more operational officers deployed to the town.

"We would like to assure the public, especially the residents of Wa, to remain calm as the Police work to get those involved arrested to face justice."

Mother who abandoned baby in bush at Bole arrested

A mother who abandoned her baby in a bush in the Bole District of the Savannah Region reported herself to the police.

Joyce Kwabena, the mother, and the baby's father made their way to the police station on November 6, 2023.

Joyce was detained by the Bole police pending investigations into her claim that she abandoned the baby.

The baby has been receiving care at the Bole District Hospital since it was found abandoned on the Bole CEPS barrier on the Bole to Techiman road on October 27, 2023.

Joyce claimed she abandoned the baby because she thought it was dead after she delivered it.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh