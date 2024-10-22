The Agona West Member of Parliament, Cynthia Mamle Morrison, has debunked claims that she has rescinded her decision to join the 2024 parliamentary race

Cynthia Morrison decided to join the 2024 parliamentary race after losing the NPP primaries in her constituency

She said claims that she has rescinded her decision are false and misleading and urged constituents to disregard them

Member of Parliament for Agona West Cynthia Morrison has debunked reports that she has rescinded her decision to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 parliamentary race.

Her statement follows publications by some media outlets that she has rescinded her decision after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, declared her seat vacant.

Cynthia Morrison says claims that she has rescinded her decision to run independently untrue.

Source: UGC

According to the MP, the claims are false and misleading and do not reflect her current position or intentions.

She said till stated otherwise by the Supreme Court following the court’s stay of the Speaker’s vacation of her seat, she will continue to serve her constituents.

She reiterated that she had not retracted her decision to run independently and urged constituents to disregard the false claims.

Cynthia Mamle Morrison assured her constituents that she remains committed to improving their lives and advocating for the constituency’s development.

She urged the media and the general public to disregard the false claims and refer to her office for verified information.

Bagbin declares four seats vacant

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, has officially declared four parliamentary seats vacant following a petition from the Minority side to do so.

The Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) had stated that keeping four MPs who crossed the floor was an affront to Article 97(1)(g) of the 1992 constitution.

The four parliamentary seats are the Amenfi Central seat, the Agona West seat, the Fomena seat, and the Suhum seat.

The repercussions of the Speaker’s decision have created an unprecedented situation in parliament.

The NDC now has 136 MPs in the house, whereas the NPP has 135 MPs.

Court bars Cynthia Morrison from contesting

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a District Magistrate Court in Agona Swedru has directed Cynthia Morrison, an independent aspirant, to stay away from the electoral process for the Agona West election.

The court ordered Morrison, currently an MP on the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) ticket, not to make any moves regarding the nomination process. Adom News reported that the court has also restrained the Electoral Commission from proceeding with her nomination as an independent candidate until the matter is fully determined.

Emmanuel Addison, Solomon Nyarko, and Harrison A. Aglago, all National Democratic Congress Branch Executives in the Agona West Constituency, filed the application.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh