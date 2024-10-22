A disagreement occurred in parliament on October 22 as MPs awaited the Speaker's reaction after the Supreme Court's stay of execution

The tussle forced the NPP caucus to walk out of parliament to prevent a possible clash in the Chamber

Sam George's biting account of the drama in parliament has gained significant traction on social media

Ghana's Speaker of Parliament, Alban Babgin, has adjourned parliamentary proceedings indefinitely after the meeting on Tuesday, October 22.

His announcement comes after a tussle in the Chamber over seating arrangements.

Ningo Prampram MP Sam George trolls NPP colleagues. Photo source: Facebook/SamGeorge

Source: Instagram

The NPP and NDC caucuses have been fighting over which side holds the Majority following a declaration by the Speaker that gave the NDC caucus a new upper hand in parliament.

The Supreme Court, discontented with Bagbin's declaration, issued a stay of execution. Despite the Supreme Court's ruling, the NDC MPs joined the NPP MPs on the majority side to affirm their newfound status.

Sam George trolls NPP MPs

The NPP caucus walked out of the Chamber after the tussle. The caucus leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, said the NPP MPs' decision to retreat into their offices and await the Speaker's directive was to prevent a possible clash and let peace reign.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, was spotted trolling his colleagues from the NPP caucus.

"We've driven the crazy bald head out of town. Parliament belongs to us."

The Ningo Prampram MP said the NDC plans to table a private member bill to abolish the e-levy and betting taxes with its new majority status and prove to Ghanaians that the NDC is out for Ghana's youth.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament adjourned proceedings indefinitely, citing the absence of the NPP MPs' decision to vacate the Chamber as the reason.

Former President speaks on Speaker's declaration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh said that Ghana's former president and NDC's candidate for the upcoming elections, John Dramani Mahama, shared his thoughts on the Speaker's declaration.

The NDC flagbearer called it a sign of God and of good things to come in the December 7 elections.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh