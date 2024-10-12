Cynthia Morrison, an independent parliamentary aspirant in Agona West election, is being blocked from participating in the election

Morrison is currently a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament but is breaking ranks for the election

Morrison lost her bid to represent the NPP after finishing 5th with 152 votes in the constituency's parliamentary primary

A District Magistrate Court in Agona Swedru has directed Cynthia Morrison, an independent aspirant, to stay away from the electoral process for the Agona West election.

The court ordered Morrison, currently an MP on the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) ticket, not to make any moves regarding the nomination process.

Adom News reported that the court has also restrained the Electoral Commission from proceeding with her nomination as an independent candidate until the matter is fully determined.

Emmanuel Addison, Solomon Nyarko, and Harrison A. Aglago, all National Democratic Congress Branch Executives in the Agona West Constituency, filed the application.

Cynthia Morrison wants to contest the Agona West seat as an independent candidate. Source: Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection

Source: Facebook

The NPP previously said it would engage Morrison on her decision to leave the party.

The court decision comes with less than two months to the election.

Morrison previously told constituency residents that she is going independent because she loves the people of Agona West.

Graphic Online reported that the MP said she was not concerned about who won the presidential election because her primary focus is being re-elected as Agona West's representative. She has been an MP since 2017.

How Morrison lost the Agona West Primary

Morrison lost her bid to represent the NPP after finishing 5th with 152 votes in the constituency's parliamentary primary, where she competed against four other candidates.

Chris Arthur won the primary with 240 votes, followed by Ben Yamoah with 221 votes, Yawson Otoo with 169, Joseph Afankwa with 155, and Cynthia Morrison with 152. Four votes were rejected.

Gomoa Central MP snubs Kwame A Plus at an event

YEN.com.gh reported that Gomoa Central MP Naana Eyiah Quansah refused to shake hands with independent candidate Kwame A Plus at a community event.

After the snub, A Plus, who attended with his wife, greeted other dignitaries seated on the day.

The tension is presumed to stem from their competition in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

A Plus is contesting the incumbent MP as an independent candidate, which is presumed to be the reason for their friction. He launched his campaign on August 5, 2024.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh