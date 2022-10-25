The Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral Project is optimistic that the current economic crisis won't stop donations

A member of the Board, Rev Joyce Aryee, says the resilience of the human race in tough situations has reinforced that belief

The 5,000-seater National Cathedral project is expected to be completed in March 2024

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghana's current economic crisis will not deter donations for the construction of the National Cathedral project.

That's the hope of the Board of Trustees for the secretariat.

A member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project, Rev Joyce Aryee Image Credit: @joycerosalind.aryee

Source: Facebook

A member of the Board for the National Cathedral project, Reverend Dr Joyce Aryee, is optimistic that the project will see the light of day.

Addressing a press conference, Rev Aryee said the human race's resilience in tough situations reinforced her belief that the challenges will not discourage donations.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"We are still going to church, aren't we? And we are still making donations, aren't we? But times are difficult and that's what gives me hope that never mind how difficult times are, some people will willingly support me. And that's what we are looking for," she said.

The National Cathedral Secretariat, in furtherance of the construction of the 5,000-seater auditorium, has announced the establishment of a call centre to provide adequate information about the progress of the project and update the public on contributions so far.

The construction of the $450 million edifice has been saddled with controversies since plans for the project were announced.

The project has suffered several setbacks after the government hinted it would no longer provide additional state revenue.

When completed in March 2024, the National Cathedral will act as a beacon to national, regional and international tourists.

Auditor General’s Report: Government Spent GH¢142 Million On National Cathedral Project In 2021

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 2021 Auditor General’s Report had revealed that the government spent GH¢142 million on the National Cathedral project.

According to the report, the construction of the edifice, a personal promise of President Nana Akufo-Addo to God after winning the 2016 elections, was captured under the government’s priority programmes and interventions for the said year.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh