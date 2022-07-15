Ghana School of Law has been hit with examination malpractice, compelling authorities to cancel a leaked paper

The Independent Examinations Body, in charge of the examinations, was compelled to cancel the Civil Procedure paper scheduled for Friday, July 15

Screenshots of the exam paper had been widely shared on social media platforms, prompting school authorities to cancel the paper

The Ghana School of Law has been hit with examination malpractice after questions for two papers leaked hours before exams were scheduled to begin.

Entrance of Ghana School of Law. Source: Facebook/@primenewsghana

Source: Facebook

According to reports, the premier law school in Ghana has been compelled to cancel one of the papers.

State-owned Daily Graphic newspaper reports that the Independent Examinations Body, in charge of the examinations, was compelled to cancel the Civil Procedure paper scheduled for Friday, July 15, 2022.

Reports say a screenshot of the exam paper had been widely shared on social media platforms, prompting school authorities to cancel the paper.

Also, questions for another paper, scheduled for Thursday, July 14, 2022, were leaked on social media platforms.

This is not the first time the law school has been hit with such a scandal.

