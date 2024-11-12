Akua Donkor's Replacement Roman Fada Disqualified From Election 2024 Presidential Race
- Philip Appiah Kubi, popularly known as Roman Fada, had stepped up to lead the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) following the demise of Akua Donkor, the party's flagbearer
- However, the Electoral Commission said Roman Fada's document was fraught with errors and illegalities, hence his disqualification
- The EC made the announcement at a press conference on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at the EC headquarters in Accra
The replacement flagbearer for the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Philip Appiah Kubi, has been disqualified from contesting in the 2024 presidential election.
His disqualification follows the Electoral Commission’s discovery of several errors and illegalities in his nomination form.
The EC Chair, Jean Mensa, made this announcement at a press conference held on Tuesday, November 12.
More soon...
