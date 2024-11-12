Philip Appiah Kubi, popularly known as Roman Fada, had stepped up to lead the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) following the demise of Akua Donkor, the party's flagbearer

The replacement flagbearer for the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Philip Appiah Kubi, has been disqualified from contesting in the 2024 presidential election.

His disqualification follows the Electoral Commission’s discovery of several errors and illegalities in his nomination form.

Philip Appiah Kubi, popularly known as Roman Fada, was selected to replace Akua Donkor following her shock demise.

The EC Chair, Jean Mensa, made this announcement at a press conference held on Tuesday, November 12.

