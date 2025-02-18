Communication Minister Sam George has directed the National Communications Authority to shut down seven radio station frequencies.

Six of these stations were operating without valid frequency authorisations while one other was closed on security grounds.

Communication Minister Sam George directs the shutdown of seven radio station frequencies. Source: Parliament of Ghana

In a post on Facebook, the minister assured of his commitment to sanitising the airwaves and ensuring strict adherence to the law concerning frequency authorisations.

"I urge all media houses to ensure they are complying with ALL the terms of their frequency authorisations."

