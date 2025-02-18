Sam George Directs National Communications Authority To Shutdown 7 Radio Stations
Communication Minister Sam George has directed the National Communications Authority to shut down seven radio station frequencies.
Six of these stations were operating without valid frequency authorisations while one other was closed on security grounds.
In a post on Facebook, the minister assured of his commitment to sanitising the airwaves and ensuring strict adherence to the law concerning frequency authorisations.
"I urge all media houses to ensure they are complying with ALL the terms of their frequency authorisations."
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.