President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Herbert Krapa as the substantive Minister of Energy effective Tuesday, November 19

The President said the new Minister displayed professionalism and yeoman leadership during his stints in the energy sector

Herbert Krapa's appointment comes barely three weeks before the much-anticipated 2024 general election on December 7

President Akufo-Addo has named Herbert Krapa as the substantive Minister for Energy, effective Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

The President extolled Krapa’s exceptional diligence, professionalism and steadfast commitment to his responsibilities during his tenure as the Minister of State at the Energy Ministry.

Herbert Krapa is the new Energy Minister effective Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

Akufo-Addo said the exhibited qualities are responsible for the continued progress and stability of Ghana’s energy sector and hopes the same qualities will be carried forward in his new role.

In a statement issued by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at Jubilee House, Akufo-Addo expressed utmost confidence in Krapa’s leadership, hard work, and ability to transform the sector in the short period he would be energy minister.

Herbert Krapa’s journey in the energy ministry

In March of this year, Krapa, who was then the Deputy Energy Minister, was named the Board Chairman of the Electricity Company of Ghana after Keli Gadzekpo resigned suddenly.

His appointment came at a time when the ECG was facing severe backlash following the recent power outages. In July, he was removed as the ECG Board Chair and replaced by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the majority leader.

The appointment was announced via a letter from the Presidency signed by the President’s secretary, Ambassador Nana Asante Bediatuo.

He was subsequently named the Minister of State at the Energy Ministry till his latest appointment as the substantive Energy Minister.

During his stint with the power ministry, the government tried to merge the major state power players in the country to address the energy sector crisis, but it faced stiff opposition.

Energy Ministry rescinds merger document

YEN.com.gh reported that the Energy Ministry has requested that Parliament suspend the passage of the Ghana Energy Regulatory Authority Bill, which has been the subject of much controversy.

The bill seeks to merge the Electricity Company of Ghana and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company to create an independent Thermal Power Authority by consolidating the Volta River Authority thermal plants.

However, the bill has faced sharp criticism from workers at the plants and from other civil society organisations who have accused the government of clandestinely attempting to privatise the energy sector.

