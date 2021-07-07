Reflecting on insecurity in Ghana and top 4 crimes that shook the nation

In the wake of recent unresolved crimes, some Ghanaians have claimed a surge in criminal actvities in some parts of the nation.

New figures available support the claim that reported murder cases in Ghana increased in the first quarters of 2020 and 2021, according to a citinewsroom.com report.

However, a comparative analysis of some crime statistics within the same period shows improvement in reported cases such as kidnapping, robbery, and rape.

New figures

According to the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, there were 144 murder cases recorded in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 123 in the first quarter of 2020, reports citinewsroom.com.

There was marginal improvement in reported kidnappings, with 26 recorded cases in the first quarter of 2021 against 27 in the first quarter of 2020.

Robbery cases dropped from 525 to 495 cases in the same period, and rape cases also reduced significantly from 119 to 97 in the same period.

The figures do not support the general claim that criminal activities have increased in the first quarter of 2021, except for murder-related cases.

YEN.com.gh recently attempted to get the Public Relations Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Afia Tenge, to comment on what appears to be a rise in murder-related crime, but she indicated that she was not available for an interview.

However, YEN News has compiled four top murder-related crimes that shook the nation.

Top four recent crimes

1. The recent murder of the social media activist, Ibrahim 'Kaaka' Mohammed and the subsequent shooting of protesting youth by armed Ghana military officers in Ejura Sekyedumase, killing two young men and injuring at least four others has dominated news headlines since the incident.

2. Before then, 25-year-old Constable General Emmanuel Osei and a 40-year-old woman were killed by armed robbers at Adedenkpo, a suburb of James Town in Accra on Monday, June 14, while he was transporting money in the bullion van.

3. In April 2021, 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah Abdallah was murdered by teenagers Felix Nyarko, 16, and Nicholas Kini, 18, who allegedly intended to use his body parts for money rituals.

4. A middle-aged man identified as Israel Agyei Manu was beheaded by unknown persons who engaged in his services as an Uber driver in July 2021.

The man, who was also a headteacher of a private school at Atonsu in Kumasi, reportedly visited his fiancee at Feyiase and told her he had been booked by some people and was going to drop them off. The incident happened around 2:05 pm Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Domestic Violence in Ghana

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that although the number of domestic violence cases in Ghana reduced in 2020 as compared to 2019, violence against women and children continues to be a major problem throughout the world.

The Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) recorded a total of 5,778 domestic violence cases from January to April 2019 as compared to 4,879 cases in the same period in 2020, according to graphic.com.gh.

The cases ranged from assault, non-maintenance, defilement, threat to harm, threat of death, offensive conduct, and rape.

