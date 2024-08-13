Transport operators have taken a swipe at the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's latest promise to them

Dr Bawumia has proposed to extend the renewal period for drivers' licenses from two years to a decade

However, transport operators said the promises the Vice President made to them before the 2020 elections are yet to be fulfilled

The Transport Operators of Ghana have jabbed at the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, over his proposal to extend the renewal of drivers’ licences from two years to 10 years.

The group in a statement on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, said while the proposal was a brilliant one, they had cause for concern that it was just another ploy to win drivers’ votes.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is facing criticism from transport operators for his tendency to make promises he cannot fulfil.

According to the group, the vice president in the past had neglected the plight of drivers and his government had subsequently instituted policies that have had adverse impact on drivers.

The group stated that the Bawumia-led Economic Management Team had introduced several tax handles, including the Sanitation and Pollution Levy (SPL) on petroleum products and several other taxes that have caused fuel prices to soar.

The group added that under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, acquiring, renewing and replacing drivers’ licenses and road-worthy certificates have become significantly costlier.

The Transport Operators added that despite several other policies aimed at alleviating the plight of drivers were proposed by Dr Bawumia in the run-up to the 202 elections, none of them materialised.

One of those policies was the introduction of electric vehicles for commercial drivers in the country which Dr Bawumia touted as an initiative to usher the country into a more environment friendly and cost-effective alternative to the combustion engine.

The group, in a Citinewsroom report, said few months to the end of his tenure as Vice President and yet not a single electric vehicle under that policy has materialised.

According to the group, its members have become wary of the Vice President’s cunning tactics and have advised themselves accordingly.

It has called on Dr Bawumia to demonstrate his commitment to drivers by removing the among other things, removing the excess taxes on petroleum products as well as delivering the electric vehicles for drivers as he had promised.

The group urged drivers to be vigilant and not be carried away by the Vice President’s lofty promises ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

Bawumia proposes driver’s license renewal extension

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has proposed an amendment to the period of validity of a driver’s license.

According to him, the current regime where drivers must renew their licenses every two years is not favourable.

He said the short interval between renewals has made drivers prone to harassment from police and Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) officials over license non-renewals.

According to Myjoyonline.com, Dr Bawumia described the current system as an inconvenience for drivers and said it must be curbed.

