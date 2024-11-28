The one-week observance for the late Akua Donkor took place in her hometown on Thursday, November 28

The grandson of Akua Donkor eulogised the late politician and shared fond memories of her

Social media users who commented on the video mourned the passing of the politician

The grandson of the Akua Donkor has paid glowing tribute at a one-week observance held in honour of the late politician.

In a video sighted by byYEN.com.gh on the YouTube Page of Oheneba Media, the young man, who identified himself as Michael, paid glowing tribute to Akua Donkor, adding that her demise had negatively impacted the family.

Akua's Donkor's grandson eulogises the founder of the late GFP in a video.

Looking visibly sad, he said news of Akua Donkor's demise first came to him as a surprise since the family was not aware that the politician was battling an illness.

He opened up about his fond memories of Akua Donkor and praised her for being affable and friendly.

Michael expressed optimism that Ghanaians would support the family by helping them bid a final farewell to the late politician.

"One thing I will remember her is that she was free-spirited and very affable. Despite her popularity, she was very welcoming regardless of one's status. She opened up to everyone, so people related well with her."

Akua Donkor died at the Ridge Hospital on October 28.

An attempt to replace Akua Donkor in the 2024 December polls with her running mate Roman Fada failed as he was subsequently disqualified.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in hundreds of comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians mourn with the family of Akua Donkor

Social media users who took to the comment section consoled the family on their loss.

@DonRash-x7c one commented:

"Rest well mom. It s well."

Akua Donkor's family objected to Roman Fada filling

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the family of the late flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor, rejected the party's recent nomination of Roman Fada as its new leader.

The family contended that the party did not consult it before making the move.

They also indicated the move was inappropriate since it went against the family's customs and traditions.

