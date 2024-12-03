Kwaku Manu has addressed politicians sharing food with electorates while in the queue to vote during elections, referring to the act as a disrespectful one

The actor dared any politician to try the act on him when he is voting, questioning why these so-called acts of goodwill are not done before or after the poll

Kwaku Manu's statement comes amid a reported rift that deepenned between Maa Lydia and John Dumelo during special voting held on December 2, 2024

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Renowned Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has condemned the practice of politicians distributing food to voters during elections, calling it a sign of disrespect.

His remarks follow recent tensions at the Legon Police Station special voting centre, where a dispute between aspirants erupted over alleged food distribution.

Kwaku Manu speaks against food sharing during voting after the clash between John Dumelo and Lydia Alhassan. Photo source: johndumelo, maalydiaalhassan, kawakumanubob

Source: Instagram

During the special voting held on Monday, December 2, 2024, tensions flared between supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Maa Lydia, the NPP parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, allegedly distributed cooked rice to voters at the special voting centre. This action drew protests from supporters of John Dumelo, the NDC candidate, who accused her of violating electoral rules.

Kwaku Manu also questioned why such acts of generosity occur only on election days, not before or after the polls. He challenged politicians to try such tactics on him, insisting that food offerings could not sway his vote.

Kwaku Manu's comment on elections sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Love is sweet said:

"Wat pains me is when u are in need and you contact them they will ignore you."

LYNGEE ALPHARIAN commented:

"Oh kwaku say it again total disrespect to those collected the food."

paxwellselasi said:

"If it were to be dumelo like now people will insulted him from gh to Canada."

Despite and other public figures vote

The special voting process saw a lot of respected figures come out in their numbers to cast their vote ahead of time.

YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong cast their votes during the exercise.

They cast their ballots at the constituency contested by Maa Lydia and John Dumelo, together with other citizens.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh