Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon and her challenger, John Dumelo, are stealing headlines on the first day of special voting.

The two candidates, representing the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress, respectively, are in the thick of events, closely monitoring the Special Voting process at Legon Police Station Special Voting Center.

Dumelo and Lydia Alhassan are engaging voters during the special voting process.

Source: Facebook

The two of them were pictured engaging voters in queues waiting to cast ballots during the special voting.

Ayawaso West Wuogon is expected to be a keenly contested constituency during the polls.

While the constituency has long been a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party, the National Democratic Congress made significant gains in the 2020 polls.

Alhassa won the seat by a narrow margin of 2,373 votes, a 75% reduction from the previous 10,057 vote margin in the 2016 polls.

About the special voting process

Approximately 131,478 voters, constituting 0.007% of the registered voters, are expected to take part in the special voting process.

The Eastern and Western Regions were excluded following the EC’s decision to recall and reprint ballot papers for those areas.

The special voting in these regions has been rescheduled to Thursday, December 5, to ensure the integrity and transparency of the election process.

Source: YEN.com.gh