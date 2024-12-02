Election 2024: Dumelo, Lydia Alhassan Give Tight Marking During Ayawaso West Wuogon Special Voting
Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon and her challenger, John Dumelo, are stealing headlines on the first day of special voting.
The two candidates, representing the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress, respectively, are in the thick of events, closely monitoring the Special Voting process at Legon Police Station Special Voting Center.
The two of them were pictured engaging voters in queues waiting to cast ballots during the special voting.
Ayawaso West Wuogon is expected to be a keenly contested constituency during the polls.
While the constituency has long been a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party, the National Democratic Congress made significant gains in the 2020 polls.
Alhassa won the seat by a narrow margin of 2,373 votes, a 75% reduction from the previous 10,057 vote margin in the 2016 polls.
About the special voting process
Approximately 131,478 voters, constituting 0.007% of the registered voters, are expected to take part in the special voting process.
The Eastern and Western Regions were excluded following the EC’s decision to recall and reprint ballot papers for those areas.
The special voting in these regions has been rescheduled to Thursday, December 5, to ensure the integrity and transparency of the election process.
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.