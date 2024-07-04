The All People's Congress (APC) flagbearer, Hassan Ayariga, has urged Nana Kwame Bediako to quit politics and concentrate on his business ventures

He said the New Force Movement leader is not as suited for Ghana's presidency as he is for business

He said presidential aspirants must have a vision and a policy to transform the country, not just wealth

The founder and flagbearer of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has urged the leader of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, to quit politics and focus on his business.

The APC leader argued that Nana Kwame Bediako, also called Cheddar, is more suited for business than the presidency.

Hassan Ayariga described some of Cheddar's policies as impractical

He noted that while he is not sure why Cheddar joined the political race, he was certain Ghana’s presidency was not the place for him and his vision.

Speaking on Joy Prime, Ayariga stated that Cheddar’s success in business does not translate into an automatic qualification for the presidency.

Ayariga also commented on Cheddar’s proposal to extend the sea to Kumasi.

According to the APC leader, the project is impractical and does not take into consideration the country’s current economic situation.

He said extending the sea to Kumasi would not address the economic needs of citizens in the country.

He said a more practical solution was to propose the construction of good roads to Kumasi and throughout the country.

He urged other political aspirants to formulate policies that address the country’s economic needs and ensure economic independence.

Organised labour supports Cheddar’s sea project

Organised labour has urged Ghanaians to reconsider independent candidate Nana Kwame Bediako's proposed flagship policy of dredging the sea to Kumasi.

The Secretary-General of the TUC, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, urged Ghanaians to approach the policy with an open mind and interrogate its practicality and potential benefits to the country.

For his part, he stated that the policy, if implemented, could boost the country's trade and development potential.

