The Intelligence Unit of the Ghana National Fire Service, GNFS, and the Ghanaian Police Service, GPS, stormed an Accra hotel to arrest a group of fraudsters purporting to be recruiting the unsuspecting public into the GNFS.

The joint operation led by the GNFS, with support from armed plain cloth police personnel, stormed the Day and Night Hotel at Abeka Lapaz behind Extra O in Accra to interrupt the recruiting process.

Fire Service, Police Storm Hotel at Lapaz to Arrest Gang Recruiting Personnel Photo credit: Fire Service

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post accompanied by a video, the GNFS noted that hundreds of prospective applicants had paid various sums of monies to the alleged fraudsters.

The recruitment exercise had started early morning on Friday, January 14, 2022, at the said hotel.

Personnel from the Intelligence Unit of the Ghana National Fire Service and Ghanaian Police Service arrested 10 of the gang members during the raid and sent them to the Police Headquarters for further interrogation.

Source: YEN.com.gh