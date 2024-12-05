The second lady, Samira Bawumia, went on Auntie Naa's show on Oyerepa FM on December 4, 2024, after the interview, she bought roasted plantain

She gifted the roasted plantain seller a huge amount of money, making her overjoyed such that she gave out the rest of the roasted plantain on the fire for free

Many people in the comment section talked about Mrs Bawumia's kind heart and humility and they will vote for the NPP because of her kind gesture

The second lady, Samira Bawumia, got many people admiring her kind heart and humility when she gifted a seller of roasted plantain, known as Kofi Brokeman, money after buying from her.

Samira Bawumia buys roasted plantain at Oyerepa FM. Image Credit: @sbawumia and @mbawumia

Source: Instagram

Samira Bawumia buys roasted plantain

In videos that went viral on social media, the second lady was done with her interview with Auntie Naa on Oyerepa FM on December 4, 2024.

When she stepped out of the radio station's premises, she was met by a large crowd who cheered her on and hailed her.

The second lady was famished as she patronised some roasted plantain from a seller stationed opposite the media house.

The seller hurriedly wrapped the roasted plantain in paper and handed the package to Mrs Bawumia, who then gave her a lot of money.

In the heartwarming video, the lady flaunted the money joyfully as the crowd cheered for her happily while hailing the second lady.

With joy, the roasted plantain seller gave out the rest of the roasted plantain on the fire out to passersby for free.

Reactions to Samira buying roasted plantain

Many people in the comment section talked about how generous the second lady was, while others admired her kind heart.

Several people also noted that the video touched their hearts and based on it, they would vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 election.

The exciting reactions from Ghanaians are below:

donkwasipedro said:

"She doesn't even have time to sit down and eat. Samira has really campaigned, and may God grants Npp the victory in the coming elections."

akosuaacheamah said:

"The woman isn’t greedy at all see how she distributed the rest of the plantain because she has gotten her sales for the day🥰❤️"

THE GENERAL SEER said:

wow 😂😂😂😂may u be at the right place at a right time

Kwadwo Seham said:

"President Mahamudu Bawumia,in Jesus name it is possible.

goodgal said:

"what a kind-hearted 2nd lady. She asked the woman to share the rest with the ppl. It is possible. I will vote for NPP cz of this."

Samira Bawumia receives massive love at Kejetia

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's second lady, Samira Bawumia, received massive support from the traders and Ghanaians at the Kejetia Market.

The second lady was on tour in the Ashanti Region on December 2, 2024, ahead of the general election on December 7, 2024.

Exciting videos of some female traders playing their vuvuzelas while others cheered melted the hearts of many online users.

Source: YEN.com.gh