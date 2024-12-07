The former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has expressed concern about the low turnout of voters in Assin Central

He said the low turnout is worrying and has urged electorates to go out and vote

Meanwhile, there have been no incidents whatsoever at polling stations in the constituency

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has bemoaned the low turnout of voters at the various polling stations in the Assin Central constituency.

The Assin Central constituency is currently the seat of the New Patriotic Party MP, Kennedy Agyapong.

John Boadu says the voter turnout at the Assin Central constituency is not encouraging.

Source: UGC

However, Kennedy Agyapong is not contesting in the 2024 elections.

John Boadu noted that voting has been slow in most of the electoral areas he visited, and there have been no incidents at the polling station.

Comparing the 2020 voter turnout to the 2024 turnout, he said voters have been reluctant to show up.

He urged voters to come out in their numbers and participate in the ongoing 2024 elections.

Source: YEN.com.gh