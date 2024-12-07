Ghanaians across the country are voting to elect new political leaders for the next four years

Among the voters who trooped to the various polling stations to cast their ballot was a physically challenged woman

A video circulating on social media captured the woman performing her civic duty with help from a female police officer

A physically challenged Ghanaian woman has cast her ballot in the ongoing general elections to elect a new president and Members of Parliament.

The woman, identified as Rebecca, was spotted performing her civic duty at the Tahniya Polling Station.

In a video making rounds on social media, Madam Rebbeca was walked to the Electoral Commission polling official with help from a female police officer and a relative to verify her details.

The female police officer patiently guided the woman to vote for her preferred parliamentary and presidential candidates.

Polls still underway

Voting is still underway across the country as Ghanaians queue to elect new leaders to steer the affairs of the country for the next four years.

So far the process has generally been smooth albeit with a few reported cases of malpractices in some polling stations.

Polls are expected to be closed by 5 PM today, Saturday, December 7, 2024, across the 275 constituencies in the 16 regions of Ghana.

