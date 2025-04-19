After Real Madrid’s Champions League blow, more bad news has followed Frenchman Kylian Mbappe

His boyhood club, SM Caen, have suffered relegation to the third tier of French football for the first time in 41 years

As if that is not enough, the 25-year-old's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or are all but gone after Madrid's UCL exit

Just days after Kylian Mbappé’s Champions League journey ended in heartbreak at the hands of Arsenal, the French superstar has suffered a second major setback — this time off the pitch.

His co-owned French club, Stade Malherbe Caen, has officially been relegated from Ligue 2 to the Championnat National — France’s semi-professional third tier — with three fixtures still to play.

Mbappe's club suffers relegation

The drop was confirmed following a heavy 3-0 home defeat to Martigues on Friday night, capping a season filled with disarray and disappointment.

This marks the Normandy-based side’s first exit from the professional ranks since 1984, a fall from grace made even more stunning given their sixth-place finish just a year ago.

The club had previously lost its Ligue 1 status in 2019 but remained competitive in the second division until now.

According to the BBC, Mbappé acquired a majority share in Caen last July.

His investment arm, Coalition Capital, under the umbrella of Interconnected Ventures, orchestrated the takeover.

By September 2024, the French national team captain's business entity had assumed 80% control of the club, signalling what many hoped would be a new era. However, that promise has quickly unravelled.

SM Caen's woeful season

From a technical standpoint, Caen’s campaign was plagued by glaring issues, most notably their fragile backline.

Conceding the most goals in the division, they lacked both structure and identity on the field.

Despite some spirited efforts, they managed only five wins all season — an alarming statistic for a team with top-flight ambitions.

Supporters have grown increasingly frustrated, with many pointing fingers at the new ownership.

Several club insiders, including captain Romain Thomas, openly criticised the club's mismanaged summer transfer dealings.

Agents reportedly described negotiations as chaotic, further deepening the crisis behind the scenes.

Fans’ frustration isn’t without merit. With poor planning evident and cohesion missing, the squad lacked the depth and balance required to compete across the gruelling Ligue 2 calendar.

Caen’s tumble down the table wasn’t a sudden collapse; it was a slow, predictable slide made worse by boardroom uncertainty and a clear disconnect between ambition and execution.

What lies ahead for SM Caen?

Looking ahead, the outlook for the Normandy outfit is one of transition.

Relegation will almost certainly trigger a player exodus, particularly of high-wage earners and experienced heads.

The rebuilding phase will likely focus on youth development and securing immediate promotion back to the professional ranks.

Re-establishing a clear footballing philosophy and technical direction will be critical to avoid further decline.

What about Mbappe

As for Mbappe, the recent weeks have been nothing short of turbulent.

Knocked out of Europe’s premier club competition and now facing scrutiny over his role in Caen’s decline, the 25-year-old forward finds himself under pressure both on and off the pitch.

While he is expected to miss a few matches due to the injury sustained in Madrid’s quarter-final defeat to Arsenal, there's optimism he could return in time for the much-anticipated Copa del Rey final against fierce rivals FC Barcelona on April 26, as noted by 90Min.

Mbappé's Ballon d'Or hopes fades

To compound Kylian Mbappé’s woes, Real Madrid’s Champions League elimination has further dented his hopes of landing this year’s Ballon d’Or, YEN.com.gh highlighted.

Interestingly, the spotlight has shifted to his former PSG teammate Ousmane Dembélé and Barcelona’s in-form winger Raphinha, who are now emerging as strong contenders for football’s most coveted individual honour.

