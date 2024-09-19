President Nana Akufo-Addo has finally assented to the Affirmative Action Gender Equity Bill 2024

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection announced the assenting of the bill into law

The Affirmative Action Gender Equity Bill 2024 received unanimous approval in Parliament on July 30, 2024

President Nana Akufo-Addo has assented to the Affirmative Action Gender Equity Bill 2024.

The law aims to address social, cultural, economic, and political gender imbalances in the country stemming from historical discrimination against women and persistent patriarchal socio-cultural systems and norms.

Akufo-Addo has assented to the Affirmative Action Gender Equity Bill making it a law

Source: Getty Images

It also seeks to ensure gender equity in public and private sectors.

Dakoa Newman, the Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, announced the assent on Twitter.

Parliament passed the Affirmative Action Gender Equity Bill 2024 in July 2024.

Lawmakers believe the passing of the bill will improve the lives of Ghanaian women in the country.

The bill is expected to also address socio-cultural, political, economic, and educational gender imbalances in the private and public sectors, as stipulated in Clause 4 of Article 17 of the constitution.

The bill aligns with the Sustainable Development Goal of increasing women’s participation in public and active life by a minimum of 30% by 2030.

Women entrepreneurs urged to support women politicians

In line with this, the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has urged women entrepreneurs to support the political ambitions of other women.

According to her, the unrelenting monetisation of Ghana’s political space has become a significant obstacle for women who want to run for office.

She says this has resulted in the low number of women in parliament, hindering women's political participation in decision-making.

NDC promises Women’s Development Bank

YEN.com.gh reported that NDC running mate Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has assured women they will not be excluded from John Mahama's development plans.

According to her, a possible Mahama government will establish a Women's Development Bank to enhance women's access to credit.

The bank will be 100% managed by women and provide loan facilities to women-owned businesses.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh