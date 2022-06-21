Boakye Agyarko has revealed that he has decided not to speak to president Nana Akufo-Addo following his dismissal from the Energy Ministry in 2018

The former energy minister explained that his decision not to have a relationship with the president was not out of hatred

He said he was now focused on his ambition to lead the New Patriotic Party as presidential candidate for the 2024 election

Former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, has revealed that his relationship with President Nana Akufo-Addo has strained since he was sacked in 2018.

Boakye Agyarko was very close to the president before his sacking in 2018. Source: Facebook/@starfm103.5

Mr Agyarko, Akufo-Addo's campaign manager during the 2012 general election, was appointed minister in 2017 but sacked in 2018 over the AMERI power purchase agreement.

A communication from the Presidency did not expressly state the reason for his dismissal at the time. However, reports say it was due to his handling of the renegotiated AMERI deal. The deal sparked intense debate, with experts and analysts suspecting underhand dealing.

Opening up about the incident on Monday, June 20, 2022, Mr Agyarko told Accra-based Asempa FM that he had decided not to be on talking terms with the president. Still, that decision is not informed by hatred for him.

"I do not have a relationship with him [President Akufo-Addo] now. No, I don't. People get married for thirty years and get divorced, don't they? Not because of hatred.

"Me, I will never let anybody bring me so low as to hate him. I don't hate anybody, but there comes a time when circumstances make it that you go your way, you have to move on," Joy News quoted in a report published on Monday, June 20.

"I trusted him," he said when asked if he thinks the president sacked him because he did not trust him.

According to him, the last time he spoke to President Akufo-Addo face-to-face was over a year ago.

Speaking on how he was relieved of his post, Boakye Agyarko said, "The Chief of Staff called me and she said that the president said he cannot work with me again. So I said 'that is fine'; and I moved on."

Asked if he would accept an appointment to serve in President Akufo-Addo's government, Mr Agyarko said he is currently focused on his ambition to be the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 presidential elections.

