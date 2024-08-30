The government has released GH¢50 million to ensure the smooth conduct of 2024 BECE and WASSCE

The Ministry of Education announced this disbursement in a statement, with assurances to parents

In June 2024, the government paid the examination body GH¢47 million for the conduct of the BECE

The government has released GH¢50 million to the West African Examination Council (WAEC) for the conduct of BECE and WASSCE.

The Ministry of Education said this disbursement reaffirms the government’s commitment to fulfilling its financial obligations to WAEC.

Citi News reported that the ministry assured parents of its commitment to sustaining quality education amid recent debt concerns.

In June, the government paid WAEC GH¢47 million to conduct the BECE. Initially, WAEC had only received GH¢2.3 million of the GH¢95.83 million debt.

This led the council to request at least 50 percent of the total amount to conduct the examination and additional funds to process and release the results.

The BECE was conducted in July, while the WASSCE is currently ongoing. The practical and theory papers for the 2024 WASSCE commenced at 1,000 centres nationwide on August 19.

Concern over the marking of BECE scripts

There were concerns that the marking of the 2024 BECE scripts would delay because of government debts. The minority caucus raised these concerns in Parliament.

As of June, the government was said to owe the examination body GH¢300 million for services provided from 2022 to this year.

The 2024 BECE faced some jeopardy until WAEC confirmed the receipt of about GH¢47.13 million to begin preparing for the examinations.

BECE candidates begin school selection process

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Education Service has started the 2024 school selection process for BECE candidates. The selection process will run from August 28 to September 4.

Ghana Education Service officers will oversee the selection exercise nationwide.

Parents and guardians have been urged to participate actively in the school selection process.

Candidates will have the opportunity to confirm their school choices by texting a short code before the final placement.

