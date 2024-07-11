The Ghana Freedom Party leader, Akua Donkor, has announced her plans of joining the 2024 presidential contest

According to her, she has been campaigning at the grassroot level in order to garner more support for her presidential bid

She has proposed to stop plans to privatise the Saglemi Housing Project and rather give the units out to civil servants

Akua Donkor, the Ghana Freedom Party leader, says she is gearing up to join the presidential contest in the upcoming December 7 election.

According to Akua Donkor, while she has not been as vocal as the other contenders in the presidential race, she has been silently campaigning at the grassroots level to garner more votes.

Akua Donkor says she has been doing some grassroot campaigning ahead of her grand launch.

Source: UGC

In a video on Graphiconline’s X page, she said she would release her policies and manifesto at the right time.

However, she proceeded to hint at one of her policies.

Akua Donkor expressed her dissatisfaction with the New Patriotic Party’s plan to privatise the development and management of the Saglemi Housing Project.

According to her, privatising the project would make it unaffordable and out of reach for the average Ghanaian.

She said rather than privatising it, her future government would offer the units to civil servants to use in perpetuity.

She noted that if she became president, all that civil servants would have to do is to pack their belongings and move into any unit of their choice.

She revealed that her government would allow these civil servants to live in those units free of charge and that the units would not be taken from them when they retired.

According to Akua Donkor, the children of these civil servants would be able to inherit the units on the passing of their parents.

Akua Donkor in search of a new husband

Akua Donkor earlier disclosed that she is desperately in need of a husband to replace her late husband.

She said it has been tough staying without a man for many months, but she foresees an even more challenging period when active political campaigning starts in 2024.

"I haven’t re-married since my husband died. It’s been two years, and my ring is no longer on my finger. I need to get married again because I need a partner as a female politician," she told Kofi TV in an interview that was aired on March 1, 2023.

Speaking in Twi, she said she needs a man to be Ghana's maiden First Gentleman, suggesting that she will win the national presidential polls on the ticket of the party she founded, the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP).

Akua Donkor said she had cursed Mahama

YEN.com.gh reported that Akua Donkor had made a new statement in which she said John Mahama would not be president again.

According to her, she had cursed the NDC flagbearer along with the party.

She revealed that her curse was because the NDC flagbearer showed signs of ungratefulness.

Source: YEN.com.gh