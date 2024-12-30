Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia will be of of the award recipients at the 2024 National Awards

Bawumia will receive the Order of the Star of Ghana, which is Ghana's second-highest national award

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Kwasi Amoako-Atta will also be honoured

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is set to headline the list of award recipients at the 2024 National Awards.

The 2024 edition of the award will notably be the final one of the Akufo-Addo administration.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is being awarded the Order of the Star of Ghana

Source: Getty Images

Graphic Online reported that Bawumia will receive the Order of the Star of Ghana at the event at the International Conference Centre.

He will be the only recipient of the Order of the Star of Ghana; his running mate in the just-ended elections, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, will receive an award for public service in the Order of the Volta.

The Order of the Star of Ghana is the second-highest honour in Ghana, only behind the Grand Order of the Star and Eagles of Ghana.

Other Ghanaians who have excelled in their various fields of national endeavour over the years will also be receiving national honours later on December 30.

The category also has winners, including Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Kweku Ofori Asiamah, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, Mavis Hawa Koomson, Ambrose Derby, Dominic Nitiwul and Dr. Afriyie Akoto.

Daddy Lumba, Gyedu Blay Ambolley and Juliet Asante are also expected to be awarded for their contribution to the creative arts.

Source: YEN.com.gh