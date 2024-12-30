10 police officers have accused the police IGP, George Akuffo-Dampare, of unjustifiably transferring and interdicting them

The police officers had allegedly refused a transfer order from Dampare after the Deputy IGP Yohuno told them not to go

They said despite the notice served by the Deputy IGP to the police administration, they were unfairly interdicted

10 police officers have filed a lawsuit seeking a court order prohibiting the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) from transferring them from their current posts.

In a writ to the court, the officers, led by Sergeant David Ojeyim, stated that the transfer directive issued by the Police Administration was baseless and unjustified.

Court documents showed that on September 26, 2024, Sergeant Fayosey, the deponent, had received orders from Deputy IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno to gather a team for an intelligence-gathering operation.

Sergeant David Ojeyim then handpicked Sergeant Prince Owusu Fayosey, Sergeant Seidu Essilfie, Sergeant Alax Abah, Corporal John Yawo Adzimagbor, and Corporal Michale Kwasi Avuyi for the operation.

The others selected were Corporal Huudu Mohammed Wumbe, Corporal Kabiru Mohammed, Corporal Hannah Antwi-Boasiako, and IC/Inspector Alexander Odoi.

The court documents disclosed that on September 27, 2024, the newly formed group had their first meeting at the residence of ASP Alhaji Jalil Bawa for a briefing on the scope of the assignment.

All members except Sergeant Prince Owusu Fayosey, Corporal Huudu Muhammed Wumbe and Corporal Avuyi were present.

Sergeant Seidu Essilfie, the Deputy Chief of Staff at the Presidency’s personal driver, joined the meeting at the end.

Following the meeting, ASP Alhaji Jalil Bawa tasked Sergeant Oyeyim with creating a WhatsApp group to enhance the team's communication.

The sergeant said he created the platform the same day and added the team members' names.

However, on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, Sergeant Ojeyim was informed by ASP Julius Elemawusi Zodanu that DCOP Frederick Kwadwo Agyei had delivered a transfer signal from the Police Headquarters and had been tasked to warn him [Sergeant Ojeyim] as his name was on the list.

Court documents have stated that Sergeant Ojeyim received the transfer signal letter and signed to acknowledge receipt.

However, he noticed that the transfer affected all the team members, most of whom transferred to remote locations in the Upper West, Upper East, and Western Regions.

Sergeant Alex Abah was the exception, as he had been transferred to the National Operations Department at the Headquarters.

On October 2, 2024, the group informed the Deputy IGP of the new development, and Deputy IGP Yohuno allegedly directed them not to comply because it was dubious and unjustified.

The police officers then entered their inability to comply with the transfer directive into the station diary as directed by the Deputy IGP.

The Deputy IGP and Inspector Hamid Zakariah also allegedly entered the requisite entry into the station diary, explaining the team’s failure to comply with the directives.

However, on October 3, 2024, all intelligence team members were interdicted.

The disciplinary process is on hold until the High Court resolves the ongoing judicial review.

