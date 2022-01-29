The McDan Private Jet Terminal & Lounge has been unveiled at an event on Friday, January 28

The ceremony took place at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra, with dignitaries gracing the occasion

The king of the Ga State, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori-Sarpong, and other prominent personalities attended

The McDan Private Jet Terminal & Lounge has been unveiled at a ceremony at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra, with dignitaries gracing the event.

The Ga Mantse, King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, known privately as Dr Kelvin Nii Tackie Abia attended the event, which took place on Friday, January 28.

Dr Daniel McKorley, the CEO/Executive Chairman of McDan Group, was spotted with prominent personalities, including business magnates Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori-Sarpong during the official opening of the aviation wing of the conglomerate.

Gã Mantse, Despite, others Grace Unveiling Ceremony of Ghana's 1st Private Jet Terminal & Lounge. Photo credit: @ronnieiseverywhere_official

Source: Instagram

In a video uploaded on social media, chanced on by YEN.com.gh, Dr McKorley is seen standing next to Dr Osei Kwame Despite, owner of Despite Company Ltd.

The video shows media personality Nathaniel Attoh hosting the unveiling ceremony. The MacDan Private Jet Terminal & Lounge commenced operations on Friday, January 28.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Dr McKorley has said that the state-of-the-art terminal at the Kotoka International Airport has been equipped with the best aviation and entertainment facilities to offer exceptional services to all, especially business owners.

The Executive Chairman of McDan Group added that the private jet terminal (terminal one) complements terminal three at KIA since all private jets are now mandated to come through terminal one, Joy New reported.

Dr Daniel McKorley Acquires Private Jet

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Dr Daniel McKorley, who is also the Board Chairman of the Ghana International Trade Fair Company, acquired a private jet last year to operate Ghana’s first private jet terminal at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra.

Prof Kofi Abotsi shared a video on his Twitter handle @ProfAbotsi, with a congratulatory message to the famous Ghanaian entrepreneur.

The footage shows McDan's name printed largely on the airline with @ProfAbotsi's caption, "Congrats @McDan! Higher glories!"

