Ten police officers who filed a lawsuit to block their transfers by the Inspector-General of Police have officially discontinued the case

The officers argued in their lawsuit that the transfer orders undermined their professional stability

They said they were directed by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police Christian Yohonu, to defy the transfer order

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ten police officers who filed a lawsuit to block their transfers by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, have officially discontinued the case.

In their original suit, they said they were directed by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Christian Yohonu, to defy the transfer order.

The officers stop the police administration's attempt to prevent their transfers from their current posts

Source: Facebook

This development marks a halt to their legal challenge against the Police Administration’s directive.

Led by Sergeant David Ojeyim, the officers initially sought a court order to prevent their transfers from their current posts.

They argued that the transfer directive was arbitrary and lacked justification.

The officers contended that the decision undermined their professional stability and did not align with the police service's standard administrative processes.

Together, they raised concerns about the transparency and fairness of the transfer process, demanding accountability from the Police Administration.

IGP previously sued over promotions

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that 82 police officers sued the IGP, the Ghana Police Service and the Attorney General.

The 82 officers said there was a deliberate ploy to deny their promotions despite being eligible for many months.

The officers filed a suit at the high court demanding that they be given the promotions due to them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh