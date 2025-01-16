Global site navigation

Sister of Ashanti Regional Minister Designate Overjoyed by Brother's Appointment
Sister of Ashanti Regional Minister Designate Overjoyed by Brother's Appointment

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro 3 min read
  • Gloria Owusua, a lady said to be Dr Frank Amoakohene's sister, has celebrated his appointment
  • Dr Amoakohene was named the Ashanti Regional Minister Designate by President John Mahama
  • If approved, Dr Amoakohene would become the youngest minister in Ashanti Region history

A young lady purported to be the sister of Ashanti Regional Minister Designate Dr Frank Amoakohene has expressed joy over his appointment.

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, President John Dramani Mahama nominated Dr Amoakohene as a regional minister in his administration.

Gloria Owusua, a sister of the Ashanti Regional Minister Designate, Dr Frank Amoakohene, celebrates his appointment. Photo credit: @Dr Frank Amoakohene/Facebook & @gloriaowusuaa77/TikTok.
When approved by the appointment committee of parliament after vetting, Dr Frank Amoakohene, a medical doctor by profession, would become the youngest Ashanti Regional Minister of the Fourth Republic.

Following his nominations, the young lady, identified as Gloria Owusua, took to social media to celebrate her brother's historic achievement.

In a post on TikTok, Gloria shared photos of Dr Amoakohene and praised God for the enormous grace and favour He had bestowed on his life.

"My broooo, congratulations to us we made it. Thank you Jesus Thank you his excellency, thank you Asanteman," she wrote.

Dr. Frank Amoakohene's appointment is a testament to President Mahama's belief in the capabilities of Ghana's youth as leaders.

The regional minister nominee is currently the secretary of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region.

In 2020, Dr Amoakohene contested the parliamentary election for the Mampong constituency on the NDC ticket.

Before venturing into national politics, he served as the president of the National Union of Ghanaian Students (NUGS).

Netizens congratulate Dr Frank Amoakohene

Netizens who came across the TikTok post by his reported sister thronged the comments section to congratulate Dr Amoakoehene.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions to the trending video, which had more than 3.8k likes and 47 comments.

@RHODA said:

"A man who honours his wife, what do you expect? congratulations doctor. This is the starting point, more to come. May the Almighty God give you wisdom to rule."

@LadyNanabena also said:

"Dr really deserves it paaa I would have been surprised rather if he didn’t get any position cos it worked for it."

@Loved

"Not me thinking that the wife was rather your sister, Congratulations Doc."

@prettydeladeladem commented:

"Well deserved. I watched how you went all in during and after the election."

@Wasty More also commented:

"Congratulations my mentor. I really admire you."

Mahama nominates 10 regional ministers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Mahama had nominated 10 individuals to serve as regional ministers in the administration. The regional ministers nominated are:

  • All Adolf John – Northern
  • John Kwadwo Gyapong – Oti
  • James Gunu Eastern – Volta
  • Rita Akosua Adjel Awatey – Eastern
  • Ibrahim Tia – North East
  • Dr. Frank Amoakohene – Ashanti
  • Akamugri Donatus Atanga – Upper East
  • Charity Gardiner – Ahafo
  • Salisu Bi-Awuribe – Savannah
  • Linda Ocloo – Greater Accra

A statement from the acting presidency spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, said this was the first batch with Bono, Bono East, Central, Western, Western North and Upper West outstanding.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh

