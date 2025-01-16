Martha Joyce Arthur shared photos from her graduation from Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development

The veteran Kumawood actress, who has been inactive in the Ghanaian movie industry, for many years, looked unrecognisable

Fans thronged to Martha Joyce Arthur's social media post to congratulate her for her new academic achievement

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Veteran Ghanaian actress Martha Joyce Arthur looked unrecognisable as she accomplished an impressive educational achievement.

Martha Joyce Arthur looks unrecognisable as she graduates from the university. Photo source: @marthajoycearthur

Source: Instagram

The actress has been less active in the Kumawood movie industry recently after being a prominent actress in the 2000s alongside Nana Ama McBrown, Agya Koo, Mr Kwaku Twumasi, Bill Asamoah and others.

In the early years of her acting career, Martha Joyce Arthur starred in popular local movies like Kumasi Yonkor, Ensi Aga, Azonto Ghost, etc. In recent years, she has been cast in some notable films, like In Exile, The Catholic Priest and Dame.

The actress was also among numerous Kumawood actors like Wayoosi, Big Akwes, Christiana Awuni, Elorm Aba, Mr Beautiful and Mercy Asiedu, who heavily campaigned for President John Dramani Mahama and the New Democratic Congress (NDC) before the 2024 general elections on December 7.

She also celebrated the new president and his vice-president, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang FGA's swearing-in at the inauguration event, which brought many international and local personalities to Black Stars Square on January 7, 2025.

Martha Joyce Arthur graduates from university

Martha Joyce Arthur took to his TikTok page to share photos of herself from her recent graduation from tertiary education.

The veteran Kumawood actress looked unrecognisable but beautiful in her graduation gown, cap, and medal as she posed for her post-graduation photoshoots.

Martha Joyce Arthur graduated from the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED).

The university is a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and Entrepreneurship Teacher Education institution in Kumasi, Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The university was established under the 1026 Act of 2020 of the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana, with the College of Technology Education, Kumasi and the College of Agriculture Education, Asante-Mampong, being converted to form it.

Below is Martha Joyce Arthur's social media post:

Fans congratulate Martha Joyce Arthur

Many fans took to social media to congratulate veteran actress Martha Joyce Arthur for graduating from the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Nanaamaduah1 commented:

"God Bless you Mum ...I'm so proud of you,was watching your movie and how young u were but still fought for this blessing 🥰😇."

agyeiwaa.kodie2 said:

"You’ve always been brilliant 😍Congrats 🎉 ma’am."

kwabenaabotinjam2 commented:

"I wish I could have the chance of meeting because I have been admiring you for a longer time."

Strictly Nana Yere said:

"Mama ❤️congratulations 🎊, I will buy you a NEW SHOE 😂."

Ibrahim Khan commented:

"Congratulations dear Sister. Tapping into your blessings in Jesus mighty name Amen and Amen and Amen and Amen and Amen and Amen and Amen and Amen."

Lil Win recounts $40K payment to Ramsey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win recounted his $40K payment to Nollywood star Ramsey Nouah for his A Country Called Ghana movie.

The Kumawood actor shared that he made a significant payment to gain international attention for his 2024 movie.

Lil Win also noted that he invested over GH₵ 1 million in promoting A Country Called Ghana before his infamous accident.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh