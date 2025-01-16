Mahama Ayariga, the Bawku Central MP, is expected to be the next Majority Leader in Ghana’s Parliament.

Joy News reported that sources close to the National Democratic Congress confirmed this expected move.

The current Majority Leader is Cassiel Ato Forson, who is in line to become the Finance Minister.

Ayariga has served as the Minister of Information of Ghana, Minister of Youth and Sports and Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation.

The five-time MP has also served as a deputy Minister of Trade and Industry and Deputy Minister of Education.

Ayariga also co-founded and was Executive Director of the Legal Resources Centre, an organisation which promotes human rights, community development and social justice.

He holds a Master’s degree in Law from Harvard University in the US.

