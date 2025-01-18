The Electoral Commission has accused the Greater Accra Regional Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of the attack on its offices

The Greater Accra Regional of the commission was hosting the re-collation of results for the Ablekuma North Constituency

The Electoral Commission has accused the Greater Accra Regional Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of attacking its Greater Accra office ahead of the re-collation of 2024 election results for the Ablekuma North Constituency.

The January 17, 2025, incident resulted in significant property damage at the office.

The commission, in a statement, said the office had inadequate security and that the attack caused distress among staff members.

“This instilled fear in the staff and caused all staff members to flee because the environment had become unsafe as a result of the invasion.”

The commission has called on the police to identify, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators, with video footage available to aid in their identification.

The commission also appealed to the government to ensure adequate security for its operations.

The Electoral Commission also urged the Ghana Police Service to take swift action against the people who invaded its offices and caused significant property damage.

Reports indicated that about 40 people stormed the venue, sparking the chaos.

“Our staff also identified two men in military uniform without names in the company of the supporters… Video footage is available showing the perpetrators of these heinous acts.

A man claiming to support the NDC has defended the attacker's actions, saying they were driven by a demand for transparency and fairness in the election process.

He also said they were there to ensure the integrity of the vote count amid growing fears of election irregularities.

Police reject commission's accusation

A police source told Graphic Online that the service could not be blamed for the chaos

It claimed the commission ignored an intel shared with the commission and failed to cooperate with the police.

The source said the police had advised the EC to postpone Monday’s exercise because they had gathered intelligence that some party supporters were planning to attack and disrupt the process, but the Electoral Commission is said to have disregarded the police’s advice.

Troubles with Ablekuma North Constituency

YEN.com.gh reported that the collation of parliamentary election results for the Ablekuma North Constituency has been plagued by delays and disagreements since election day.

The re-collation encountered its most recent setback before January 17 on January 8, 2025, when the Returning Officer resigned following the confusion over the polling station results.

The officer had previously told the press that the collation was nearly complete, with results from four out of seven remaining polling stations finalised.

The Ablekuma North Constituency has 281 polling stations but verified results from 278 of them.

The contest for the parliamentary seat is between the NPP’s Nana Akua Owusu Afriye and the NDC’s Ewurabena Aubynn.

