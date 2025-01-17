Some thugs have invaded the Greater Accra Regional Office of the Electoral Commission and vandalised its properties.

Reports indicated that about 40 individuals stormed the venue and ordered everyone to vacate the premises.

Some thugs storm the Greater Accra EC Office ahead of the Ablekuma North Re-collation. Source: GNA

The thugs, pictured arriving in pickup trucks, then began destroying louvre blades and doors, among other properties in the office.

The Electoral Commission was set to continue with the re-collection exercise for Ablekuma North later on January 17.

Citi News reported that the thugs are believed to be supporters of the National Democratic Congress.

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident occurred as media personnel and officers prepared to commence the recollection process.

Though there was a police presence at the office, the service has yet to comment on the incident.

A man claiming to support the NDC has defended their actions, telling the GNA that they were driven by a demand for transparency and fairness in the election process.

He also said they were there to ensure the integrity of the vote count amid growing fears of election irregularities.

