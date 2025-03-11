Appiah Stadium, in a video, was spotted arriving in Parliament for the Finance Minister's budget statement on Tuesday, March 11, 2025

The political commentator addressed some media personnel, weighing in on the national budget and its benefit

The footage of Appiah Stadium arriving in parliament for the Finance Minister's budget presentation garnered reactions

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Controversial Ghanaian political commentator Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium has been spotted at the Parliament of Ghana ahead of Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Baah Forson's national budget presentation on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

Appiah Stadium arrives in parliament for Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson's 2025 budget statement. Photo source: @ghbrain

Source: TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the staunch supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wore a blue long-sleeved shirt, a loose tie, black shoes and a designer bag as he arrived at the parliament house premises for the occasion.

Before entering the parliament chamber, Appiah Stadium took to address som media personnel and share his opinion on the ruling government's 2025 budget statement.

The political commentator explained that he had flown into Accra from his residence in Kumasi for Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Baah Forson's budget presentation and was optimistic that Ghanaians would be satisfied with its content.

When asked to speak about some of the initiatives being proposed in the budget, Appiah Stadium declined, stating that he did not want to gain negative press like the former Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah who failed to list the New Patriotic Party's achievements in the region during their eight-year governance.

Appiah Stadium interacts with businessman Ibrahim Mahama at a public event. Photo source: @appiah.stadium

Source: Facebook

He noted that Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Baah Forson would propose the abolishment of several taxes imposed by former president Nana Akufo-Addo and former finance minister Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta in recent years.

Appiah Stadium recounted a survey that was conducted by independent researchers before the 2024 general elections and suggested that the government cater to the needs of the younger generation in the country.

He also urged the media to praise President John Dramani Mahama for his commitment to effecting change in Ghana and tackling major issues facing the country.

Below is the video of Appiah Stadium arriving in Parliament for the 2025 budget statement:

Appiah Stadium's parliament appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

DynamicChef commented:

"Minster designate for fan fooling and hype is back again."

abrantienbk said:

"Deputy Finance Minister Appiah Stadium 😂."

DeeSpecial_ commented:

"He go school aaa nka minister straight."

reinny_b said:

"He’s a smart man."

i_yharw commented:

"Mr. Appiah Santiago Bernabeu Stadium 🫡😂."

Nanny said:

"Presidential staffer in charge of hype and fans."

Appiah Stadium kneels before Finance Minister

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium knelt before Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Baah Forson to shake his hand during his arrival for the 2025 budget statement in the parliament of Ghana.

In a video, the political commentator grovelled to the minister in the presence of the media and welcomed him after the former stepped out of his vehicle.

Appiah Stadium also encouraged Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Baah Forson to consider running for the presidency after the end of President John Mahama's tenure.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh